Boat capsise in Ganga takes 19 lives

About 40 persons were on board the boat which was coming to Ranighat in Patna from Sabalpur diara (riverine) on the other side of River Ganga after watching kite flying.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Patna, Jan 14: At least 19 people were drowned, including some minors, when a boat capsized on the Ganga here today, suspectedly because of overloading.

boat capsise
Representational image. Image courtesy: PTI.

"So far 19 persons have been reported to be dead in the boat tragedy," Principal Secretary, Disaster Management department Pratyay Amrit told PTI.

Efforts are on to look for possible survivors and bodies. Amrit, DIG Shalin and Patna District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal are camping at the river bank, close to which the tragedy occurred, to supervise the rescue operation.

Around 40 people were said to be onboard the country boat when it capsized near NIT ghat in the evening. The passengers were returning to Ranighat in Patna from Sabalpur diara across the river after watching a kite festival on occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

A few on the ill-fated boat swam to safety, while some families said their fellow members had gone missing after the accident. Family members of the deceased and those missing were seen wailing at the ghat.

Sources said the tragedy was suspected to have been caused by overloading.

PTI 

Read more about:

ganga, boat, hospital, patna

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2017, 21:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 14, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 