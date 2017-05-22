BMC corporators pass motion exempting themselves from tolls across Maharashtra

Corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation passed a motion demanding an exemption to all its corporators at all toll booths across Maharashtra. The notice of motion that was moved by Shiv Sena's Tukaram Patil was passed by the corporation which has now sent it to the Maharashtra government for approval.

While moving the notice, the Shiv Sena corporator from Ghatkopar claimed that since corporators of BMC make frequent 'official visits' and go on 'study tours' outside Mumbai, they should be exempt from all toll plazas across the state. Currently, the corporators are allowed to use the Bandra-Worli Sealink without paying tolls, but tolls have to be paid on all other routes. BMC corporators also get to commute for free on all BEST services.

Tukaram Patil, a first-time corporator claimed that 'all the MLAs and MPs were exempt from paying the toll. Likewise, corporators from the BMC should also be exempted. The BMC administration's decision to cut down on corporator's development fund has added to the grouse, it is reported. The demand by BMC corporators to exempt them from tolls comes days after they demanded a five-fold salary hike from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. The demand was made by a Samajwadi Party corporator, Rais Shaikh.

OneIndia News