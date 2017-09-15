Blue Whale Challenge ban: SC issues notice to Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Centre on a plea seeking complete ban on Blue Whale Challenge game. The apex court sought detailed reply within three weeks.

Blue Whale Challenge has claimed lives across the country. The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to committing suicide. The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.

Last month a PIL was moved in Delhi High Court seeking directions to internet companies like Google, Facebook and Yahoo to take down the links of 'Blue Whale', a challenge-based suicide game that has been allegedly linked to deaths of several children worldwide.

Citing deaths of children in India and abroad, advocate Gurmeet Singh, who filed the petition, sought immediate directions to restrain the internet majors from uploading any material pertaining to the Blue Whale Challenge.

He also sought direction to the Delhi Police to appoint a special team comprising at least five members to oversee whether the internet companies comply with the court's direction.

(With agency inputs)