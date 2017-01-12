Blow for 'Don' Dawood: Centre gets nod to take over his properties

New Delhi, Jan 12: In a major blow to Dawood Ibrahim, a tribunal has given the go ahead to the Centre to take over two of his properties in Mumbai. The Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property passed the order under the provisions enshrined under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act.

The two buildings in question are the Dambarawala building and Shabnam guest house in Mumbai. Both the guest houses had been declared illegal. Both these properties had been seized by the government in 2002 and 2005.

Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar had moved the Mumbai High Court in 2015 against the seizure of the Dambarwala property. There were 27 other appeals also filed against the seizure of the guest house by various tenants.

In its order the tribunal noted that the buildings had been purchased using money earned through smuggling and other illegal activities. The tenants, however, argued that they cannot be acquitted since they have been paying rent.

The tribunal, however, noted that the claimants to the property were unable to provide any proof that the property was acquired through legal sources. The tribunal noted that the property held was in the name of Amnia Bi, Dawood's mother.

The property was acquired through the illegal money earned by Dawood, the tribunal further noted.

OneIndia News