Blackout in parts of Bengaluru as heavy rains, winds lash city

Heavy rains and gusting winds brought down high voltage transformers in Bengaluru. Parts of the city went powerless since Wednesday evening after heavy winds wreaked havoc and caused two transformers to burst at Hoodi dispatch centre.

"Repairs works are being undertaken on a war footing and will be set right in less than an hour. Request the public to kindly bear with us," said Karnataka power minister D K Shivakumar. The minister regretted the inconvenience.

Heavy and abrupt rains brought the city to a standstill leading to traffic snarls at various junctions. Rain lashed parts of the city since Wednesday evening. A portion of mesh put up to restrain foam at Varthur lake was pulled down as a result of heavy winds earlier in the evening.

@DCPTrEastBCP @AddlCPTraffic slow moving traffic on vartur Road due to the froath protection mesh is fallen due to heavy rain/wind. pic.twitter.com/4PYqrNBhGQ — OLD AIRPORT TRAFFIC (@HALAirportTr) May 17, 2017

Commuters had a harrowing time with rain disrupting traffic and bus routes. Low-lying areas of the city saw partial flooding. Private weather observers claimed that the city saw 20-30mm rainfall across most of east and south-east parts with wind speed reaching 64 kmph.

OneIndia News