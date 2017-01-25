Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before court today

New Delhi, Jan 25: Salman Khan will appear before Jodhpur court on Wednesday in connection with an 19-year-old poaching case.

Khan and several other actors were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie Hum Saath Saath Hain. Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

On Jan 18, Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck 19 years ago.

The prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court. The accused in the case, including Khan, will record their statements in the 1998 case.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)