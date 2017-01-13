Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court summons Salman, fellow actors

Jaipur, Jan 13: A local court in Jodhpur on Friday asked five Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, to be present in court on January 25 in connection with an 18-year-old poaching case.

"The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) asked Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and one other person to be personally present before the court on January 25 for recording of their statements in the blackbuck poaching case," Hastimal Saraswat, Salman Khan's counsel, told.

Salman Khan and several other Bollywood stars were accused of poaching blackbucks on the midnight of October 1-2, 1998 during the filming of Hindi movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Two blackbucks, protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur.

Salman Khan is required to be present in the same court on January 18 when the court is to pronounce judgement in an arms act case.

IANS