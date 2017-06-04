Black flags waved ahead of Rahul's Guntur rally

TDP workers on Sunday waved black flags in protest against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi when he landed at Gannavaram airport in Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, for a rally in Guntur.

Andhra: TDP workers protest against Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport in Krishna District. He will attend a public rally in Guntur today pic.twitter.com/zOcj4XPaVr — ANI (@ANI_news) June 4, 2017

They also held placards with messages such as 'cheater Rahul'. TDP is an ally of NDA government at the Centre.

Rahul is on a South India tour to strengthen the opposition's campaign against the Narendra Modi government.

After visiting Telangana and Tamil Nadu, where he attended Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations, Rahul is now in Andhra to address a rally in Guntur.

According to reports, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and a host of other leaders are also likely to attend the public meeting at Guntur to launch an attack on the TDP and the BJP.

JDU leader Sharad Yadav, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, secretary D Raja and others from parties like Trinamool Congress will also be attending the public meeting.

OneIndia News