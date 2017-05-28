Black box of the crashed Sukhoi fighter found, search for pilots on

The black box of the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI, which went missing on Tuesday and was later found to have crashed, has been been found.

The search and rescue party reached the site on Sunday and efforts are still on to find out about the pilots of the fighter aircraft.

Sukhoi-30 MKI's wreckage found close to the last known position of the aircraft on Friday morning.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI with two pilots onboard went missing along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The fighter jet went missing soon after getting airborne from Tezpur. Reports suggested that it lost radar and radio contact with the controlling station around 11.10 a.m. near Arunachal Pradesh's Doulasang area, an area adjoining China, 60 km north of Tezpur.

One India News