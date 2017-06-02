BJP's Muslim leader in UP shot at, condition critical

Raees Ahmed, the vice-president of BJP's Bareilly region minority wing was shot at by unidentified persons on Thursday. Ahmed who was shot at thrice has been admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Raees Ahmed was shot around 7pm. He was returning home on a motorcycle when the attack took place. The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

The attackers targeted Ahmed in Deochara area. He was however rescued by the police personnel of Bhamora, Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition in Uttar Pradesh was quick to condemn the incident and called it a failure on the part of the BJP government in UP to maintain law and order.

OneIndia News