BJP's conquer South India Mission: Shah to stop over at Kerala

It is a well known fact that the BJP has put in place a plan to conquer South India. After a stop-over at Telangana where the BJP is aiming at 150 seats, Amit Shah, BJP's national president will stop over at Kerala. God's own country as Kerala is popularly known as is on the BJP's radar for long and Shah will head there for a three day tour.

Kerala has been boiling in controversy and has been in the news after a cow was brutally killed in retaliation to the Centre's notification on cattle sale. Shah will point out several issues while in Kerala apart from bridging gaps with several community leaders.

He would meet with the Bishops in Kochi on Saturday and try and build bridges with the Christian community which accounts for 18 per cent of the state's population.

The BJP is looking at Kerala very seriously keeping in mind the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the party had drawn a blank in the state. However the party would take hope in the fact that it bettered its performance in the 2016 Assembly elections. The party had effectively increased its vote share to 16 per cent. The party had however won just one seat in the Assembly polls.

OneIndia News