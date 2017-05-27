BJP's 30:30:40 formula to kill dissent and win Karnataka in 2018 polls

The BJP in Karnataka may have just managed to find a way to keep all its leaders happy and end dissent and differences between leaders. With ticket distribution being the root cause of problems in the party, the senior leadership of the BJP is likely to adopt a 30:30:40 balance formula.

A day after BJP national president Amit Shah reiterated that B S Yeddyurappa was party's Chief Ministerial candidate, sources from the BJP claim that a bunch of candidates for the 2018 elections will now be selected by Yeddyurappa. In a bid to ensure that Yeddyurappa's choices do not disappoint other leaders, sources said, the BJP will give RSS the choice to select 30 percent of the candidate and central leadership of the party will select 40 percent of the candidates who will contest on a BJP ticket.

The core issue between K S Eshwarappa and B S Yeddyurappa stemmed from ticket distribution in constituencies in and around Shimoga. With this 30:30:40 formula, the BJP hopes to end the rift within the party. Leaders like K S Eshwarappa, Ananth Kumar, Sadananda Gowda, Prahlad Joshi and R Ashok will be consulted by the central leadership of the party to allot tickets under their 40 percent quota. B S Yeddyurappa and RSS will be allowed to choose their candidates constituting 30 percent each.

The central leadership, according to party sources, has already begun an assessment of eligible candidates. Workers from every district are contributing to help the senior leadership identify potential candidates, tickets will be issued depending on the winnability of each candidate. Despite Yeddyurappa having the power to choose 30 percent of the candidates, the final decision on issuing tickets will remain with the central leadership, it is learnt.

OneIndia News