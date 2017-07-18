BJP workers gherao CM's residence for failing to clear ongoing Tripura blockade

Agartala, Jul 18: BJP workers gheraoed the residence of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleging that the government has failed to remove the indefinite road and railway blockade by Indigenous People's Front Tripura demanding a separate state.

The blockade to press for a separate state by carving out the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area entered ninth day today. It has been causing problems for the common people as prices of essential commodities have gone up.

"We have gheraoed his residence due to his and his government's failure to withdraw the national highway blockade by the IPFT. Our demonstration would continue unless the blockade is withdrawn," state BJP president Biplab Deb said.

The chief minister, who also holds home portfolio, is inactive and has not paid attention to the problems of the people, Deb alleged. "Law and order is a state subject and it is his government's duty to give relief to the people from inconveniences," he told reporters. The BJP leader said party leaders would meet Governor Tathagata Roy today and demand President's rule in the state as law and order has withered away in the state.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the state tomorrow alleging the government's failure to withdraw the blockade of IPFT. "We oppose the demand of separate state and the indefinite blockade of IPFT. We also oppose the silence of the government about the blockade, which is creating inconveniences to common people," state Congress president, Birajit Sinha told reporters.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said that Union Minister of State from Home, Kiren Rijiju informed the chief minister that he would meet a delegation of IPFT in Delhi regarding the blockade. However, BJP central observer for Tripura, Sunil Deodhar said he had talks with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Rijiju and both of them made it clear that talks would be possible only after the blockade is withdrawn.

PTI