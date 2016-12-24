BJP will bring back development, good governance to UP: Rajnath

Lucknow Dec 24: Development and good governance have been ousted from Uttar Pradesh by the successive governments of BSP and SP and these will be brought back if BJP is voted to power, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Singh, while participating in the last of the party's four 'Parivartan Yatras' which had started on November 5, said there were clear indications that people of the state want a change. The state is currently ruled by Samajwadi Party and the next Assembly elections are due in few months.

"Development and good governance which were exiled by the SP and BSP will be brought back through the BJP government after the coming Assembly polls in the state," said the Lok Sabha member from Lucknow.

"Parivartan yatras are ending in Lucknow..I too have got a chance to take part in public meetings during the yatras..on the basis of the information I have got from different sources, I can say that the amount of love people of UP have given to these yatras had never come BJP's way in any of the yatras in the past," he said.

He added, "The surging crowds in these yatras have clealy indicated that people of the state want a change." Justifying demonetisation, Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision in national interest and increased its respect at the global level.

Accompanied by drum beaters and slogan shouting supporters, the yatra took form of a road show in the state capital today with partymen setting up raised platforms and dais all along the route. Besides Singh, other senior leaders including Kalraj Misra, Uma Bharti and Keshav Prasad Maurya also took part in the roadshow.

They also garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Ambedkar and other leaders as a mark of respect and took a resolve to uproot SP government and instal BJP government in the coming elections.

PTI