BJP welcomes CBI raids against Lalu, says time for Nitish to speak up

Patna, July 7: The BJP has welcomed CBI raids on RJD chief Lalu Prasad's residence and 12 other places over a fresh case of alleged irregularities in awarding tender for the maintenance of hotels.

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids at 12 places in Patna, Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurugram in connection with the case involving Lalu Prasad and his family members.

"It is right time for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to end his party JD-U's alliance with the RJD and should sack Lalu's two sons from his cabinet without delay," Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nityanand Rai told IANS.

Rai said that politics will change in Bihar after the CBI raids.

Leader of opposition Prem Kumar told reporters that Nitish Kumar should act against Lalu's two sons.

"Our stand has been vindicated, Lalu and his family is corrupt."

For nearly three months, BJP leaders have repeatedly alleged corruption charges against Lalu and his family members. It was alleged that Lalu had accumulated Rs 1,000 crore illegal property.

The CBI has registered the case against Lalu; his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi; Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Lalu Prasad was the Railways Minister between 2004-09. In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC.

Meanwhile, several RJD leaders reacted strongly against the raids and gathered outside Lalu Prasad's residence to express solidarity. Describing the day as "the darkest day in Indian democracy", RJD leader Manoj Jha said that the party leaders will fight against the raids.

"Today is the darkest day in Indian democracy. We will not be cowed down by this. We will fight legally and politically," Jha said.

