BJP to create 5,000 WhatsApp groups in Karnataka ahead of 2018 polls

The BJP in Karnataka has begun working on creating nearly 5,000 WhatsApp groups ahead of 2018 assembly elections, according to reports.

"Earlier it was confined to social media, blogging, and website. But now, from manifesto to electioneering, we have all the expertise to take it to the next level," K Amresh, convenor of the BJP information technology cell in Karnataka told FactorDaily.

These groups are made up of mostly volunteers, segregated by categories like age, work status, gender, senior citizen, rural, urban and so on.

Nearly 25,000 BJP volunteers will be part of the group throughout the state. The IT cell is planning to identify 100 volunteers in every assembly constituency to run these groups. "They don't have to do any meetings, hold protests or any other activity. The least expected is to spend half an hour every day on mobile."

The BJP is repeating its strategy used in the elections in Goa and Uttar Pradesh in February. Now, victory in Karnataka, which has 225 constituencies, is crucial for the BJP. The incumbent Congress party currently has 123 seats, BJP has 44 seats, Janata Dal (S) 40 seats, and other parties.

OneIndia News