BJP stages protest in Parliament over transfer of whistle-blower K’taka cop Roopa

New Delhi, July 18: On the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament on Tuesday, the Karnataka Congress government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came under attack for its decision to transfer whistle-blower police officer D Roopa.

The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Karnataka staged a protest over Roopa's transfer outside Parliament on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Roopa, days after she charged convict AIADMK leader VK Sasikala with bribing officials for VIP treatment in the Bengaluru jail.

"Delhi: Karnataka BJP leaders hold a protest in Parliament, protesting against transfer of IPS officer D Roopa," reported ANI.

Delhi: Karnataka BJP leaders hold a protest in Parliament, protesting against transfer of IPS officer D Roopa

The protest of Karnataka BJP leaders outside Parliament holds political significance as the state is going to polls early next year. The issue of transfer of Roopa might prove costly for the Congress government in the next assembly polls as it is fast turning "political" in nature.

The government also shunted out Director General of Police (Prisons) HN Satyanarayana Rao without a fresh posting as he is set to retire this month-end.

Roopa and Rao were engaged in a public spat over the alleged privileges given to Sasikala.

An order from the Department of Personnel said that Roopa, an Indian Police Service officer of the 2000 Karnataka batch, had been "transferred with immediate effect".

She has been posted as DIG and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety in Bengaluru in place of ASN Murthy, who will now be Additional Director of Police, Forest Cell, Bengaluru.

NS Megharikh, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru, was also transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, to succeed Satyanarayana Rao.

The transfers and new postings of Rao and Roopa came on a day when an one-man inquiry committee, headed by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, was to begin probe into the charges of corruption and irregularities in Bengaluru's central jail.

After Roopa submitted two reports to the government on the illegal activities, including supply of narcotic drugs, gambling and drinking by the convicts and others in the prison, Rao submitted a report on Sunday countering his deputy's charges.

Roopa had alleged that Sasikala, jailed for corruption, was getting special privileges as she had bribed senior officials. Rao denied the charges.

OneIndia News



