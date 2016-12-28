BJP spreading rumours to malign party's image: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 28 Responding to allegations of irregularities in its funds, the AAP on Wednesday said that canards are being spread by the BJP to tarnish the party's image ahead of the Punjab and Goa elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that most of its funds come through banking channels and it is the only truly cashless party in the country. "False allegations are being made about donations received by our party. Similar tactics have been used by the BJP for the last three years.

"Our 92 per cent of funds come through banking channels. The rest eight per cent we receive in cash is also deposited in the banks. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading rumours to misguide people," AAP leader Dilip Pandey told reporters.

Senior party leader Ashutosh added that false news is being planted ahead of the Punjab and Goa elections. "If you have guts, arrest us. It is easy to level allegations but they should be followed by action," Ashutosh said.

The BJP on Tuesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged irregularities in the AAP's accounts and demanded his resignation. Suspended AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat also alleged illegal flow of money to the AAP accounts from bogus companies.

IANS