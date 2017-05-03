BJP slams Trinamool Congress govt for politics of appeasement in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Trinamool Congress government's politics of appeasement in West Bengal.

In a press conference held in the BJP headquarter, Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad said Calcutta high court had to intervene to grant permission to the Ram Navami Udjapan Samity for a three-day mela at the crossing of Lake Town and Jessore Road in Calcutta.

He also said 'Bengal is the victim of reckless violence and overpowering fear of the TMC.' He expressed concern over forcing people to join TMC.

Bengal is the victim of reckless violence and overpowering fear of the TMC : Shri @rsprasad - LIVE at https://t.co/jtwD1yPhm4 pic.twitter.com/L8TvFNFKZr — BJP (@BJP4India) May 3, 2017

TMC was petrified by the success of BJP Chief Amit Shah's successful campaign in West Bengal, he further added.

During his campaign, Shah had lunch with Mahali-speaking tribe in Naxalbari. However, after a week the family, who greeted Shah with lunch went missing on Tuesday night and then resurfaced on Wednesday morning along with TMC leader Gautam Deb. The BJP leaders have accused the TMC leaders of threatening the Mahali family and forcing it to join the party.

Amit Shah spent two days reaching out to voters in Bhabanipur and Naxalbari, the birthplace of Left-wing extremism in India. Bhabanipur is Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency.