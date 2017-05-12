BJP slams Mamata for 'ashamed of being Indian remark

Bengaluru, May 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday was slammed by the Bharatiya Janata Party for her "ashamed of being born an Indian" remark.

The BJP leader S Prakash had said that the statements by Mamata was insulting to all those who voted her to power.

"Mamata, after enjoying power for decades where people showed love, and affection and supported her all through her political career, now is paying them back by saying such things. She is insulting all those who supported her all through these years," BJP leader S. Prakash told ANI.

On Wednesday, Mamata stoked controversy by saying, "Every religious group must live in harmony and not lift swords on each other. It is a matter of great shame that I was born on this land."

Mamata was reacting to remark by BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal who accused her of practising politics of appeasement and indulging in theatrics.

"Only Bengal can stop the wave of the intolerance that is going on in the country in the name of religion. I feel bad when I see that this is my country," Mamata said.

She added that democracy was at stake under BJP and she would not keep quiet.

"In the name of religion intolerance is rising in the whole country. It is only Bengal that can keep intolerance in check and show the way for overcoming it," she said.

OneIndia News