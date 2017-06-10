BJP set to get support of EPS and OPS camps of AIADMK for Presidential polls

Both factions of the AIADMK are on the verge of formalising support to the BJP in the upcoming presidential elections. The Edappadi Palanisamy camp, as well as O Panneerselvam faction, are merely an official announcement away from making their stance clear.

While both camps have been dropping hints about wanting to be on the BJP's good side, Dinakaran's re-entry into Tamil Nadu political scenario has only made their decision resolute. The cold tug of war that is at play in Tamil Nadu is likely to shape up as an all-out political drama around the time of Presidential elections. The election commission has scheduled polling for the elections on July 17 if parties do not agree upon a consensus candidate.

[AIADMK is crucial for BJP, but only until July 17 Presidential elections]

While the BJP is yet to announce their candidate for the post of President, AIADMK a key player in presidential elections is now a split house. As if the party breaking into two factions was not bad enough with Dinakaran's entry a third front is being formed that is growing in numbers gradually. The Edappadi Palanisamy camp is expected to merge with the Panneerselvam camp a soon as the Chief Minister feels threatened by Dinakaran's growing tribe.

The support that both factions are likely to extend to the BJP in the presidential polls will also be the stepping stone for a merger. With leaders from Edappadi Palanisamy camp like K T Rajendra Balaji declaring that there was nothing wrong in supporting the BJP, the camp seems to have already made up its mind. In the case of any opposition, both factions will reiterate to workers and supporters that J Jayalalithaa had extended support to the BJP previously.

OneIndia News