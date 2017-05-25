BJP's ‘March to Lalbazar' turns violent, water canons used to disperse protestors

The police in Kolkata had to resort to using water canons to disperse the BJP workers, who were marching towards Lalbazaar in protest against law and order situation in West Bengal, on Thursday. The police have also arrested BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh for leading the march.

The BJP had on Wednesday announced it will take out a 'March to Lalbazar' to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Lalbazaar is the headquarters of Kolkata Police and the protest rally was held against police's action during the recently concluded civic polls, charges against BJP functionaries, attack on the media and the deteriorating law and order situation.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly reportedly said that police stopped their march without any reason. She said that they were marching towards the Kolkata Polcie headquarters to submit a representation.

The march suddenly turned violent which made police resort to lathicharge and use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

On Monday, the police had to resort to lathi-charge during Left front's "march to Nabanna" rally when the supporters had gathered on Mayo Road and started pelting stones at the police leaving 69 injured on Monday.

Several journalists were also injured during the police's baton charge on Monday.

The march comes at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 14:28 [IST]
