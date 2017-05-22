BJP rules out Bhagwat as next President of India

The BJP has ruled out the candidature of RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat for the post of next President of India. The BJP is yet to take a decision on the candidate for the Presidential polls to be held in July said BJP's national president Amit Shah.

Replying to a question on the BJP-led NDA's candidate for the Presidential polls in July as the opposition was already working on putting up a joint candidate, said BJP President Amit Shah told Aaj Tak channel in an interview that a decision is yet to be taken.

"Even if I have a name on my mind, it has to be discussed within the party first," he said. He also rejected the Shiv Sena's proposal regarding Bhagwat, saying that party has itself ruled it out.

To questions on Kashmir, Shah said there was no need for even an "iota of concern" over the situation in the state which has witnessed months of unrest, and asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government will control it soon.There is a big gap between the reality and the projection of the Kashmir situation and the trouble was confined to "three and a half districts", he said.

OneIndia News