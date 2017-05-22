New Delhi, May 22: Continuing his attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are "descending into chaos and lawlessness". The Gandhi scion demanded an answer from PM Modi in this regard.

"From Raj to UP, Haryana & now Jharkhand BJP ruled states are descending into chaos & lawlessness.Will the PM answer?" Rahul tweeted. His tweet was accompanied by an article of Hindustan Times titled-- Hands folded, blood-soaked body: Pictures of man begging for life capture brutality of Jharkhand lynching.

Last week, four Muslim men were beaten to death by villagers in Sobhapur, less than an hour's drive from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

From Raj to UP, Haryana & now Jharkhand BJP ruled states are descending into chaos & lawlessness.Will the PM answer? pic.twitter.com/iOU7sknFVI — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 22, 2017

Last week, Rahul criticised the Modi government over its plan to host grand celebrations to mark the "successful" completion of three years of governance at the Centre.

"Youth are struggling to find jobs, farmers are committing suicide & soldiers are dying at the border. What exactly is the Govt celebrating?" Rahul tweeted from his official handle-- @OfficeOfRG.

He added, "3 years of broken promises, non performance & betrayal of a mandate."

According to reports, the National Democratic Alliance is going to have massive celebrations across the country, beginning from May 26 to June 15. Even a recent survey reveals that 61 per cent of Indian people are "happy" with the PM Modi government.

Of late, Rahul is increasingly using Twitter as a medium to attack PM Modi, his biggest political adversary.

OneIndia News