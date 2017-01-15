BJP rubbhishes Mayawati's allegation that her brother was being targetted

targeted New Delhi, Jan 15: Dismissing BSP supremo Mayawati's allegation that her brother was being targeted under "planned conspiracy", BJP on Sunday said the accusation is "baseless" as the case in this regard was filed during the Congress regime.

"BJP dismisses all the allegations levelled by Mayawati. Instead of criticising the prime minister, she should respect the law and provide the proof if her brother is innocent... if he is innocent, he would be free otherwise he had to face the law," BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Earlier, referring to Enforcement Directorate crackdown on her brother Anand Kumar and his bank accounts, Mayawati had alleged that under a "planned conspiracy", money deposited in the banks by her party and some members of her family in a routine manner, was being highlighted by BJP and the central government in the media as if it was related to black money.

"Mayawati's allegation is baseless as case on her brother was registered during Congress regime and investigation is going on," Sharma said.

Training guns at Mayawati, he alleged that the BSP leader only collects money in the name of dalits and has no concerned for them as "over 1,100 dalits were killed and over 30,000 cases of dalits' harassment came to light" when she was in power.

He alleged that because of Mayawati's "despotism and hands in gloves with criminals", she was dismissed by people in 2012 polls in the state.

"People now know the understanding between the SP and BSP of ruling the state alternatively. Mayawati never raises voices against Akhilesh government because of her connivance but only criticise the Centre," he said.

Alleging that she does not want the development of poor people, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working towards the uplift of the poor and villagers and the BJP will fight the polls in Uttar Pradesh on development and good governance.

PTI