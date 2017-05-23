BJP responsible if anything happens to me: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Tuesday put BJP in a fix by saying if anything happens to her the BJP Government would be responsible as the BJP denied helipad arrangements in Saharanpur.

BSP workers met DM and SSP regarding helipad arrangements in Saharanpur but they were denied permission. Now, Mayawati is being forced to travel by road to Saharanpur. She said, 'I will start from Delhi by road, responsibility will be on Government till I reach Saharanpur and get back to Delhi.'

'If anything happens to me, will be responsible because I want to go by helicopter, but being forced to go by road,' said Mayawati. She is on a visit to Saharanpur which has witnessed clashes between Thakur and Dalit communities.

If anything happens to me, BJP Government will be responsible because I want to go by helicopter, but being forced to go by road: Mayawati pic.twitter.com/HIQtfPcLae — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2017

Earlier, the BJP urged the BSP supremo to not promote caste politics and help the Yogi Adityanath administration to maintain harmony in the state.

BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told news agency ANI that Mayawati has always used Dalits for political gains. Sharma said Mayawati, who has been critical of Adityanath-led government's work, is unable to digest good work done by the BJP government in UP.

The violence erupted in Saharanpur on May 5 after a clash between Thakurs and Dalits. The clashes erupted after some Dalit residents in Shabbirpur raised objections over a Thakur procession that was playing loud music.

(With agency inputs)