BJP releases ‘vision statement’ for Uttar Pradesh

"Politics of performance will begin in Uttar Pradesh, said BJP president Amit Shah before be released the part's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2017. In a clear attempt to assure the locals of Uttar Pradesh that development of the local population will be its aim, the BJP manifesto promised to check migration and acknowledged changing demographics of Uttar Pradesh.

90 percent jobs to locals, Rs 2 lakh insurance to labourers, doing away with interviews for grade 3 and grade 4 employees in a bid to curb corruption featured in the manifesto.

BJP proposed an anti-land mafia task force in Uttar Pradesh, Free wifi- to universities, round the clock electricity is BJP's promises.

OneIndia News