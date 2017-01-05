BJP projected to win Uttarakhand, BJP-SAD to rule in Punjab: survey

Bengaluru, Jan 4: While AAP is trying its best to score in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Congress will try its best to continue its run in Uttarakhand. On Wednesday, the Election Commission announced the polling dates for all the five states- UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

If opinion polls are to be believed, BJP may come to power in Uttarakhand in the upcoming assembly elections, while retaining the power in Punjab. Here is what ABP News-Lokniti survey reveals:

In Uttarakhand:

According to the survey, BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats in the state whereas Congress is likely to get 22-30 seats. BJP is estimated to get 40 per cent of the vote share while Congress is likely to get 33 per cent of the total votes.

BSP is likely to get 8 per cent votes and other political parties are expected to get 19 per cent votes.

The survey revealed that Harish Rawat still remained the favourite CM candidate for the state. When asked about demonetisation, 56 per cent voters said that it would affect them while their cast their votes.

In Punjab:

According to the survey, there will be a tough contest between the BJP-SAD alliance and the Congress in Punjab. AAP, that is trying to make inroads in the state, will bag the third spot in the state.

BJP -SAD alliance is likely to bag 50-58 seats while Congress may get 41-49 seats. AAP, on the other hand, is likely to get 12-18 seats in Punjab.

The survey showed that 34 per cent voters chose BJP-SAD as their first preference, while Congress got 31 per cent of votes and AAP got 21 per cent. Other political parties received 14 per cent votes.

85 per cent of the participants said that drug problem was a serious issue in the state. Congress leader Amarinder Singh emerged as the most favourite candidate as the CM.

OneIndia News