BJP-PDP coalition cost India massively: Rahul Gandhi

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for 'creating space for terrorists in Kashmir.'

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said 'Short term political gain for Modi from PDP alliance has cost India massively.' He was referring to terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Monday, which left seven people dead.

Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi. PTI file photo

In his tweet, he gave a formula which equated Modi's personal gain with India's strategic loss + sacrifice of innocent Indian blood.

Modi's Grave strategic blow for India: Rahul Gandhi

Modi's policies have created space for terrorists in Kashmir. Grave strategic blow for India

After the attack on Amarnath pilgrims, Rahul had said the PM "needs to accept responsibility" for the attack.

