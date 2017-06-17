BJP one seat short of majority in Shimla civic polls

Shimla, June 17: The BJP on Saturday created history for the first time in three decades by winning the maximum seats in a 34-member house of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, but it failed to get a simple majority of 18 members. Its supported candidates won 17 seats.

Its arch rival the Congress, which ruled the civic body for 26 years till the last elections in May 2012, got its 12 candidates elected.

Four independents and one CPI-M candidate got elected in the counting that was held here.

Three independent candidates Sharda Chauhan, Kusam Lata and Sanjay Parmar announced their support to the Congress. This means the Congress has the support of 15 candidates, still short of the BJP's 17 winners.

"We are going to take control of the Municipal Corporation with the support of an independent," a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told IANS.

Fourth independent winner Rakesh Kumar is a BJP rebel and he's likely to extend support to the saffron party for getting a simple majority.

In 2012, the CPI-M won the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, who were elected directly unlike this time. It thus ruled the civic body with its three members in the 25-seat house -- the majority of the councillors were from the BJP.

