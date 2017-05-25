BJP MP to adopt violent-hit Shabbirpur village in UP

Saharanpur, May 24: A local Bharatiya Janata Party MP has sent a proposal to the Centre to adopt Shabbirpur village, which has been witnessing inter-caste clashes, under the Adarsh Gram Yojna.

After a meeting with the officials concerned, BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma chose the village under the scheme and sent a proposal for the same to the Central government. He said he would not only restore harmony in the area but would also help develop it.

Sharma said he would bring in many schemes for the betterment of youth, women and farmers. He also said that he would ensure that schemes for roads, water supply, electricity, drainage system and irrigation are implemented effectively.

On May 5, a Dalit group in Shabbirpur village had objected to a procession of Thakurs to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, triggering violence, in which one person was killed and over 15 were injured.

On Tuesday, some unidentified persons had set afire 12 houses of Thakurs in the village ahead of the arrival of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati there. A mob later attacked a group of people returning from a rally of Mayawati, killing one Ashish (24), who hailed from Sarsawa town, on the spot and injuring four others.

Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna

Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna is yet another ambitious development scheme which is aimed at improving the standard of living and quality of life of all sections of the society by improving basic amenities in rural parts of the country.

The prime objectives behind the launch of this ambitious scheme is to initiate a process of holistic development of the identified gram panchayats and to improve the standard of living and quality of life of all sections of the society. The main thrust has to be given on basic amenities, higher productivity and enhanced human development.

Who were requested to adopt village?

According to the scheme, each MP will adopt a village every year for all-round development. The MPs will work for the development of these villages using the programmes of the Centre and States and their constituency development funds ( MPLADS). Prime Minister Modi had selected few villages for himself and as per reports, he had adopted Kakrahia village of Uttar Pradesh which is located at a distance of 20 kilometres from Varanasi.

Under the SAGY, MPS from all political parties need to adopt villages with an aim to transform them into model villages and take the responsibility of developing physical and institutional infrastructure in these areas.

All 795 MPs, including 543 from Lok Sabha and 252 from Rajya Sabha, are to develop 3 villages each by 2019.

In the first phase, out of 795 MPs, 701 had adopted villages, while in the second phase the response was poor with merely 102 MPs having selected a village for adoption. MPs had complained about the lack of separate funding for the scheme.

There is no separate budgetary allocation under SAGY, but MPs had been suggested to channelise money to their chosen villages through the convergence of 21 ongoing developmental schemes like Indira Awaas Yojana for rural housing, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme.

The objective of the SAGY is to substantially improve the standard of living and quality of life of all sections of the population in the selected villages. Besides infrastructure development, the scheme aims at inculcating values in the villagers so they become models for others to follow.

OneIndia News