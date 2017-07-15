BJP MP Roopa Ganguly defends her statement on rape, taunts West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Saturday defended her statement saying, ''I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me."

She further today justified her statement saying, "In fact, 15 days is too long time'.

15 din to maine zayda bol diya actually: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on her comment that women won't survive 15 days in WB without getting raped pic.twitter.com/x2bUNTjW9N — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

Commenting further on the West Bengal violence, Ganguly said democracy has died in the state.

'No Government official does his work. If one does not have sources, he cannot get his work done,' she said. West Bengal seems to have become the centre of chaos and violence, with demand of a separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas, giving rise to Darjeeling unrest, and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post.

#WATCH TMC supporters from outside WB should send their women thr,challenge they will be raped within 15 days: BJP MP Rupa Ganguly (13.7.17) pic.twitter.com/SOWs1xBO46 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

Subsequently, TMC leader reacted Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to her statement. TMC leader said,"She should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal."

It may be recalled that Ganguly was stopped near the Kolkata airport when she insisted on proceeding to Basirhat that has seen violence by Muslim mobs and retaliatory attacks over four days.

