BJP MP Roopa Ganguly defends her statement on rape, taunts West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal Roopa Ganguly on Saturday defended her statement saying, ''I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the West Bengal government and the Congress, to send their daughters, sisters-in-law, wives to Bengal, without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive there for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me."

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly defends her statement on rape, taunts WB chief minister. PTI file photo
She further today justified her statement saying, "In fact, 15 days is too long time'.

Commenting further on the West Bengal violence, Ganguly said democracy has died in the state.

'No Government official does his work. If one does not have sources, he cannot get his work done,' she said. West Bengal seems to have become the centre of chaos and violence, with demand of a separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas, giving rise to Darjeeling unrest, and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post.

Subsequently, TMC leader reacted Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to her statement. TMC leader said,"She should say how many times she has been raped in Bengal."

It may be recalled that Ganguly was stopped near the Kolkata airport when she insisted on proceeding to Basirhat that has seen violence by Muslim mobs and retaliatory attacks over four days.

West Bengal is gripped in chaos and violence, with the demand of separate Gorkhaland by the Gorkhas and the recent Basirhat violence, where communal clashes broke over a social media post.

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 10:46 [IST]
