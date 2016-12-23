BJP MP Roopa Ganguly admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Dec 23 BJP MP Roopa Ganguly was today admitted to a city hospital after she complained of severe headache and partial loss of vision.

A release issued by the hospital in Salt Lake said Ganguly had a small haematoma in the brain and she is absolutely stable but required complete rest.

Hospital sources said the actor-turned-politician's vision in the left eye is disturbed and she is currently under observation.

A medical board has been set up for round the clock monitoring of Ganguly. Senior BJP leaders visited her at the hospital.

PTI