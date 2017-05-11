BJP MLA who reduced IPS officer to tears protests against his own government

A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's hometown protested against his own government. Days after he made it to headlines for publicly chiding an IPS officer and reducing her to tears, BJP MLA Dr Radha Ram Mohan Aggarwal sat in a protest demanding the closure of liquor shops in his constituency. Considering that Dr Aggarwal is close to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, his protest against his own government came as an embarrassment.

The BJP MLA sat on a day-long protest on Wednesday warning the government that he will continue his protests if liquor shops near schools, religious places and residential areas were not shut down. "Liquor shops are mushrooming near schools and religious places in gross violation of the Supreme Court orders. People of Gorakhpur have identified these shops, and when they protest for their closure but police use force on innocent pregnant women and children. I will submit a list of these illegal shops to the state government through the district administration," the MLA said.

The BJP MLA was in the news for a public rift with IPS officer Charu Nigam who took to social media later to highlight the arrogance of the ruling party MLA. Dr Aggarwal has tried to justify his actions and accused the IPS officer of lathi-charge on women and children who were protesting against the opening of a liquor shop in Chiluataal area in Gorakhpur. He accused the woman officer of assaulting a pregnant woman.

While the opposition deemed his protest an eyewash to escape from criticisms he received after the IPS officer went public, he maintained that his fight was against illegal liquor shops.

OneIndia News