BJP MLA stands by his Hyderabad old city becoming ‘mini-Pakistan' remark

A case was booked at Mir Chowk police station in the old city under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code.

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Sunday said there was 'nothing wrong' in his remark describing old city of Hyderabad as "mini Pakistan".

Singh, who is a member of Telangana state assembly from Goshamahal constituency, remained defiant even after Hyderabad police registered a case against him for the objectionable comment.

Singh is also said to have made other communal remarks during an interview to a TV channel, said reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad V. Satyanarayana said that BJP legislator's remarks were 'provocative' and may lead to 'disturbance of peace, public order and communal harmony'.

