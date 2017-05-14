BJP MLA stands by his Hyderabad old city becoming ‘mini-Pakistan' remark

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Sunday said there was 'nothing wrong' in his remark describing old city of Hyderabad as "mini Pakistan".

Galat nahi bola, Telangana assembly me maine kaha tha ki Hyderabad Old City ek 'mini Pakistan' ka adda bante ja raha hai: BJP MLA Raja Singh pic.twitter.com/GEwUfHBEV2 — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

Singh, who is a member of Telangana state assembly from Goshamahal constituency, remained defiant even after Hyderabad police registered a case against him for the objectionable comment.

Singh is also said to have made other communal remarks during an interview to a TV channel, said reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad V. Satyanarayana said that BJP legislator's remarks were 'provocative' and may lead to 'disturbance of peace, public order and communal harmony'.

A case was booked at Mir Chowk police station in the old city under section 153-A of Indian Penal Code.

