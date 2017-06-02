BJP MLA holds Akhilesh govt responsible for Jewar incident

Jewar, June 2: Jewar MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Dhirender Singh on Friday blamed the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the recent horrible incident in the region where four women of the same family were gang-raped and a male companion was shot dead by the armed robbers in May.

The MLA on Thursday took the victims to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after which he said that the incident was a result of Samajwadi Party's tenure in the state.

According to sources, the SP and Bahujan Samaj Party were politicising the Jewar incident o target Adityanath government.

Singh said that between 2016-16, several cases of loot were reported along the Yamuna Expressway but instead of arresting the criminals, the police were busy ' managing the case'. He added that he had shared this information with Yogi Adityanath as well.

He added that in several cases, the police failed to even register a case, while in rest of the case, the police 'framed wrong people and had taken the credit for cracking the cases, adding that criminal gangs were seeded during Akhilesh Yadav's term as a chief minister and now these gangs have spread all over the place, resulting in major law and order mess in Gautam Badh Nagar and neighbouring districts.

Singh said that BJP government in the state do not want the police 'managing' cases and framing wrong people to crack the case, adding that the chief minister during the victims meets had called the Principal Secretary and directed him to provide all facilities to stop such heinous crimes along the Yamuna Expressway.

Irked by the MLA allegations against SP, The party MP Surendra Singh Nagar said that blaming the SP for Jewar incident proves BJP-led government's frustration and incompetence. He added that the people of UP had elected them for good governance but they had failed in Law and Order front.

He said that after Jewar incident, similar case has been reported from that area, adding that the SP want the government to give a deadline to crack the Jewar case.

On May 24, a family belonging to Jewar were attacked by a bunch of armed robbers allegedly gang-raped four women of a family, killed a male companion and looted Rs 14,000 when they were going to Bulandshahr in a car.

The incident took place when a family of eight, including four female members, two children accompanied by two men were travelling in a car when all of a sudden the armed robbers fired at one of the tyres of the car.

Later they held the family hostage and gang-raped four women. When of the male companion tried to stop the robbers they shot him dead. After sometimes they looted Rs 14, 000 from the family and evaded the scene.

The incident happened at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway in Greater Noida region of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the family were on their way to Bulandshahr to treat one of the child. The Uttar Pradesh police who reached the spot has launched an enquiry into the matter and sent the women to medical examination and the deceased to post-mortem.

It is not the first time that these type of incident took place. Last year, a Noida woman and her daughter were gang-raped in Dostpur village of Bulandshahr in Delhi-Kanpur highway. The incident took place near bypass when the family from Noida was travelling to Shahjahanpur on National Highway 91.

