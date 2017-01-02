BJP MLA accuses opposition of insulting national anthem in J&K legislature

BJP MLA has said that, "National Conference and Congress created ruckus in J&K assembly even when the National Anthem was played; even Governor walked away."

Jammu, Jan 2 BJP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina accused National Conference and Congress party members of insulting National Anthem in the J&K state Assembly on Monday. Raina has alleged that the opposition parties were creating disturbances when the national anthem was being played.

The incident:

The opposition in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday interrupted Governor N.N. Vohra's address to the joint session of the bicameral legislature.

As the Governor started his address, members of the opposition parties, including the National Conference, Congress and others, stood up shouting slogans against the PDP-BJP government.

The Governor rushed to the concluding part of his speech amid the din

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 12:36 [IST]
