BJP member murdered in Bengaluru's Anekal

A BJP member was allegedly murdered by unknown assailants on Thursday morning near Anekal in Bengaluru.

The deceased is identified as, Harish, local dalit leader of BJP. Harish, BJP block SC/ST cell vice-president, was riding bike when assailants waylaid him near Ramsagar gate and attacked with deadly weapons.

Superintendent of Police Amit Singh, DySP Umesh reached the spot soon after the incident, the investigation is underway.

This is the second murder of dalit BJP leader in the last two months. Earlier, a dalit leader Kithaganhalli Vasu also murdered in Anekal. A BJP councillor, Kithaganhalli Vasu, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants.

He was a contender for a BJP ticket from Anekal assembly constituency.

(Details awaited)

OneIndia News