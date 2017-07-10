Panaji, July 10: A Division Bench of the Bombay High Court in Goa on Monday issued notices to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary of Goa Director General of Police, the Airport Director and the Deputy Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on a petition filed seeking a thorough probe into BJP national president Amit Shah's public meeting held at the Dabolim Airport in Goa on July 1.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices F M Reis and Nutan Sardessai, issued notices, to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Chief Secretary of Goa Director General of Police, the Airport Director and the Deputy Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force, on a petition filed by social activist Advocate Aires Rodrigues.

A political meeting was held in the high security limits of the Goa' Dabolim Airport on July 1 when the state BJP organised a welcome reception for Shah.

The petitioner calling it an illegal meeting had said that"for the first time ever in the history of our country", a public meeting was organised by a political party on July 1, 2017, within the high security precincts of an airport.

The act had attracted criticism from the opposition and activists. Congress had demanded the "unprecedented and unacceptable" misuse of power.

OneIndia News