BJP looks for insider as candidate for next Vice President of India

The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president of the party, Amit Shah held discussions with senior leaders on the selection of a candidate for the next Vice President of India. The opposition has already declared Gopal Krishna Gandhi as its candidate for the VP elections.

Modi and Shah held consultations with ministers and senior party leaders. Another meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board is scheduled in which a final call on the candidate would be taken.

The BJP is looking a candidate who is capable of running the Rajya Sabha. This is a very crucial factor for the BJP as it has had its fair share of problems in the upper house of Parliament. Further the BJP is also looking for a candidate who subscribes to the core values of the party.

A BJP source said that the candidate would be a party insider. The BJP is not looking for someone outside the party. The election to the post of VP will be held on August 5.

OneIndia News