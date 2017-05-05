BJP leader Eshwarappa to attend party executive in Mysuru, but won't speak

Leader of opposition in Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa will be attending party executive meet to be held on May 6-7 in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Talking to media on Friday Eshwarappa said ' we are loyal party workers to the party, when state executive is happening how can we stay away. We all attend as loyal party workers tomorrow.'

Asked about 'Rayanna Brigade', Eshwarappa said he will not any meetings in near future'. According to sources, however, denied closing down of the brigade.

But, Eshwarappa's name doesn't feature in the list of speakers at the meet.

Rumours were rife that Eshwarappa may give a miss to the executive meet and hold one-day workshop organised by the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade in Raichur.

OneIndia News