BJP leader demands Sonia, Rahul's apology over ruckus in J-K assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Raina on Tueday demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi's apology over the uproar in Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday, said reports.

Unfortunate;Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi must apologise before nation: Ravinder Raina,BJP on Cong, NC disrupt national anthem in J&K Assembly pic.twitter.com/t5QDgZCKGw — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly witnessed chaos as National Conference and Congress members created uproar even as national anthem was being played in the house.

Such was the scene that it forced Governor NN Vohra to cut short his address and walk out of the house.

This triggered criticism from the PDP-BJP legislators who accused the opposition and even the governor for disrespecting national anthem

According to reports, the opposition wants a discussion on civilians killed during the last year's unrest, before taking up any other issue.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark on the National Conferance added fuel to the fire, as her party took strong exception to the remarks and protested vociferously.

"People who sowed seeds of secession by demanding plebiscite in the state also rigged elections in 1987 to give birth to militancy," IANS reported the chief minister had told the house as saying.

They shouted slogans against killings of civilians in the valley during the five-month of unrest following the killing of militant Burhan Wani in July. They also shouted slogans against the use of pellet guns by security forces.

