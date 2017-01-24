BJP leader compares Kaabil-Raees with Modi-Rahul

After chaos at Vadodara Railway Station due to Shah Rukh Khan's train journey to promote Raees, Bharatiya Janata Party's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said care must be taken to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to people during movie promotions.

Care must be taken that inconvenience is not caused to people during promotions: Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP #Raees pic.twitter.com/4wHyuvnhnF — ANI (@ANI_news) January 24, 2017

Vijayvargiya had earlier kicked a storm by tweeting in support of Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan, and slamming Raees. He had, without naming the actor, called Raees 'dishonest'.

जो #Raees देश का नहीं, वो किसी काम का नहीं।



और एक #Kaabil देशभक्त का साथ, तो हम सभी को देना ही चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/S5ufpuQTPJ — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 21, 2017

Vijayvargiya further compared Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi and tweeted that if a person is Kaabil (able) then even a tea seller can become PM, while Raees (Rich) wear torn 'kurtas'.

और हमारे भारत के #Kaabil, किसी भी परदेस के #Raees से, हर हाल में बेहतर हैं।#IndiaFirst 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/k69hfOeoLA — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) January 24, 2017

Coming out in defence of Vijayvargiya, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC clarified that the tweet did not mention Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Railway Police has ordered an inquiry into the chaos that led to the death of one person at Vadodara Railway Station after a crowd of around 15,000 people gathered to have glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.

The inquiry has been ordered by Western Railway Superintendent of Police, Vadodara Division, Sharad Singhal, who confirmed the death of one Farid Khan Pathan during the rush.

[Inquiry ordered into chaos during SRK's 'Raees' promotion]

According to Singhal, overwhelming number of fans of the Bollywood superstar converged at the station hoping that Shah Rukh Khan would click photos upon his arrival at the station. T

The Bollywood superstar boarded the train from Mumbai Central yesterday for Delhi as part of his promotional campaign 'Raees by Rail'.

OneIndia News