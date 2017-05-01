FIR against BJP leader who called Mamata Banerjee 'eunuch'

The BJP's state committee member Shyamapada Mondal called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a eunuch. His distasteful comments have invited the wrath of TMC and other political parties alike. The BJP leader while criticising Mamata for appeasement politics likened her to 'a hijra as you see them in trains and buses'.

"Mamata Banerjee is practising the politics of appeasement and indulging in theatrics. We cannot understand whether she is a man or a woman. I would say she has become a hijra," he said even as his supporters burst out laughing at the audacious comment. Shyamapada Mondal was addressing a party meeting at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district when he made those comments.

Can't understand whether Mamata Banerjee is a man or woman. She has become a ‘hijra' as you see in trains/buses says BJP's Shyamapada Mondal pic.twitter.com/s5hWu7FLoi — ANI (@ANI_news) May 1, 2017

The TMC lambasted the BJP leader for his comments accusing the party of indulging in politics of profanity. "By making such remarks, they are thinking that they will make their party stronger. But they should remember that this is Bengal. This will not be so easy here. People will give them a befitting reply," said TMC's secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

OneIndia News