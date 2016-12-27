BJP lashes out at Rama Mohana Rao for thanking Rahul, Mamata

Chennai, Dec 27: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohan Rao over his critical remarks on Income Tax raids at his home and office. The BJP accused him of politicising the issue by thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Party's state unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan said no one is above the law and sought to know why Rao would talk about the state's security when an elected Chief Minister was there to take care of it.

"By thanking Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, his intentions are clear. It is clear that he is brazenly doing politics," she said in a statement. She asked if he was "challenging" the Chief Minister and Governor by his remarks.

"Who is he to say that there is no security for the people of Tamil Nadu? Why is he bothered when there is an elected Chief Minister? (to take care of that)," she said.

Further, the Income Tax department can carry out checks anywhere in connection with a probe, she said responding to Rao's contention that the tax men's search warrant did not have his name. Tamilisai also slammed Rao for claiming that he continued to be state Chief Secretary and termed it as "arrogant."

"Overall his remarks amount to impeding the peaceful situation in Tamil Nadu. The fact is he has become a wrong precedent by a wrong action (of talking to the media). It is amazing that an official does not have the patience to wait for law to take its own course," she added.

PTI