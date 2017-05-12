BJP is not invited for DMK supremo Karunanidhi's birthday bash

The working president of the DMK, M K Stalin said that he would not invite the BJP for Dr M Karunanidhi's 94th birthday celebrations. The June 3 event is all set to be a political affair with the DMK deciding to hold diamond jubilee celebrations for its leader where Presidential polls are likely to be discussed.

Making his intentions about inviting the BJP for the bash clear, M K Stalin said that a party that intended to wipe out Dravidian parties can definitely not be invited to celebrate a Dravidian leader. "BJP leaders want to destroy Dravidian parties like DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu. How can we invite them to and make them sit on a stage at Kalaignar's birthday? We will be squirming in our seats after inviting them and it will be an embarrassment," M K Stalin said.

Stalin's statement came after BJP chief in Tamil Nadu Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed that the party would participate in the event if an invitation was extended and prove that there was no hidden agenda as claimed by the DMK. M K Stalin has outrightly rejected the idea of inviting the BJP. Stalin and Kanimozhi have personally extended invitations to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Orissa Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many non-BJP leaders to take part in the event.

OneIndia News