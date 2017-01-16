BJP is Kaikeyi for Sidhu and Congress Kaushalya

New Delhi, Jan 16: As cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress, "Sidhuisms" were back in circulation -- he compared Ramayana's characters Kaikeyi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kaushalya with the Congress.

"Kehte hain Sidhu party ko maa kehta tha. Lekin Maa to Kaikeyi bhi thi. Jo banwas bhejti thi... (People said Sidhu considered his party as mother. But even Kaikeyi was a mother who sent her son to exile)," Sidhu, referring to the BJP as Ramayana's Kaikeyi, said in a press conference here on Monday.

Sidhu is noted for his one-liners, popularly known as "Sidhuisms". "Aur Mata Kaushalya wapis bulake biswas deti thi... yeh toh aap tay karlo ki Kaikeyi kaun hai (And mother Kaushalya would call him back and give confidence. Now you decide who is Kaikeyi)m" he added.

Sidhu also said everyone knew who was Manthara (another character in Ramayana who convinced Kaikeyi to send crown-prince Rama to exile) in Punjab. "Everbody knows who is Manthara in Punjab who used to hatch conspiracies and provoke others and who also used to feel insecure about Sidhu."

He said "Manthara" tried to send a three-time MP (Sidhu) out of Punjab. "Sidhu bhagoda honay kay liye tayyar nahii tha" (Sidhu was not ready to be an escapist)," he said, adding that he was not ready to leave Amritsar to fight from a safe constituency in 2014 though he was offered.

Asked about his reaction on the BJP, Sidhu said: "They chose alliance, I chose Punjab." He refused to comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: "People will say." Sidhu joined the Congress on Sunday.

IANS