BJP hits back at Rahul's 'Math tutor' jibe, says it shows his 'level of maturity'

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on counting of demonetised currency notes, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said it shows Congress vice-president's 'level of maturity and view on politics'.

The Congress vice-president on Thursday took a jibe at the Reserve Bank of India which had said that it was still counting the demonetised Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

Rahul tweeted, "Government of India (is) looking for a Math tutor. Please apply to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) ASAP (as soon as possible)."

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told news agency ANI that Rahul's recent tweet is 'perhaps the most eloquent self-certification of the level of maturity and view on politics'.

Kohli said that Rahul was taking 'serious national conflicts very lightly'.

The RBI chief, Urjit Patel, earlier had told a parliamentary panel that the counting process of demonetised currency notes hasn't been completed yet as the bank is still waiting to receive cash from certain cooperatives and Nepal based banks.

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram had also questioned the delay in purchasing note counting machines. He asked why the RBI had not sourced this earlier.

