BJP has to win big in UP to have say in Presidential polls

New Delhi, Jan 16: There are 83,824 votes from Uttar Pradesh which will count when the Presidential elections are held. This means that the BJP will have to sweep the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017, if it has to have a President of its choice. Pranab Mukherjee's term as President of India ends in July.

If the BJP is not interested in going in for a consensus candidate, then in order to have a President of its choice, it would need to win big. The National Democratic Alliance would need another 75,000 votes if it has to win the Presidential election.

The five poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur together have 1,03,756 votes. The NDA combined will need to win big if it has to bag the required 75,000 votes to have a say in the Presidential elections.

If the BJP needs to have a say on its own without the support of the NDA then it would need 0.17 million votes.

Each vote has a value depending on the size of the population the candidate represents. MP's have the highest value in votes i.e., 708 while the value of an MLA vote would depend on the size of the population he or she is representing. The high value of a vote is that of an UP MLA which stands at 208.

Pollsters say that there is a lot that is riding for the BJP especially in the UP elections. It will have to win big if it has to have a say in the Presidential elections. In case it does not manage to muster up the numbers, then it would have to go in for a consensus candidate.

OneIndia News