BJP government is silencing everybody but National Herald won't be silent: Rahul Gandhi

"The power of truth is being replaced by the truth of power. Anybody who stands for the truth is being pushed aside in different forms. This is the India we are living in. An India where power is manufacturing the truth," said Rahul Gandhi. The vice president of the Congress released the of commomorative publication of hus greatgrand father's newspaper, National Herald. The event was an all out attack on the BJP, the RSS and it's ideologies.

Accusing the government of silencing all those refusing to fall in line, Rahul Gandhi said that National Herald, that is all set to make a comeback on multi media platforms, will not be silenced. "Everybody knows the truth but they are afraid. A poet once said that when truth is replaced by silence then the silence is a lie. This is what the current government is doing but National Herald won't be silent," he reiterated.

The event began with a video that criticised the current government of harassing the weak and the poor. The video highlighted incidents of Dalit atrocities and lynching in the recent past, JNU protests, CBI raids against NDTV as well as farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh.

The event saw guest of honour, Vice President of India Hamid Ansari, speak about the importance of freedom of press. National Herald resumes publications in print and digital form. I am sure that it will uphold the journalistic standards that Nehru envisioned to it," he said. The event saw Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Oscar Fernandes and G Parameshwar in attendance.

OneIndia News